By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • November 4, 2016 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: In baseball, there’s room for agreement

In the 1950s, baseball equated with the New York Yankees, winners of eight American League pennants and six World Series in that decade. I didn’t know, or care, about the “Curse of the Billy Goat” placed on the Chicago Cubs in 1945.

But this week, it was tough not to be a Cubs fan.

Chicago ended a 108-year-old World Series drought, surmounted a 3-1 series deficit for just the sixth time, and captured the hearts of millions of Americans with a gritty effort grounded in a special example of team solidarity.

Perhaps best of all, they provided much-needed respite from the growing nausea caused by the disheartening 2016 presidential election. Still, we can recall that even Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton have ties to America’s Pastime.

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

As a child, Clinton became a lifelong Cubs fan, attending Chicago games with her father and living a “family affair” with Cubs baseball; as a U.S. Senator from New York, she drew howls from Cubs fans when she donned a Yankees cap and confessed how Mickey Mantle was a childhood hero.

Trump, a star first baseman at the New York Military Academy, was scouted by the Phillies; he opted to turn his attention to real estate development, but several years ago the cameras caught Trump and Fox News host Bill O’Reilly performing the wave at a Yankees-Orioles game.

Consider a few presidential quotes about baseball:

Dwight D. Eisenhower: “When I was a small boy in Kansas … I said I wanted to be a real major league baseball player, a genuine professional like Honus Wagner. My friend said that he’d like to be president of the United States. Neither of us got our wish.”

George Herbert Walker Bush, himself a star first baseman for Yale: “For a few golden days every October each of us becomes a self-anointed expert. The Fall Classic evokes a continuum of memories. We mark chapters in our lives by the World Series we recall.”

Jimmy Carter, in 1995: “It’s October again, and despite the Million Man March, peace talks in Bosnia, O.J.’s future, hurricanes and train wrecks, our family’s passion has been focused on baseball and the World Series.”

Carter’s comment was a prelude to his article entitled, “It’s time to forgive Pete Rose.” If Donald and Hillary are true baseball fans, they would set the hate talk aside, join arms, and proclaim agreement that “Charlie Hustle” finally should be inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.