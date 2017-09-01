September 1, 2017 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: Hurricane Harvey draws climate talk

Much is happening behind the tragic human scenes caused by Hurricane Harvey, but it’s difficult to look elsewhere in the face of so much life-altering destruction.

“The immediate priorities, of course, are protection and rescue,” wrote David Leonhardt in The New York Times. “… Residents are checking up on neighbors and saving people they’d never met before. The stories are inspiring.”

Leonhardt’s attention, however, was focused well past Harvey:

The stories frequent, he wrote, “because they involve people coming together to protect one another. And how can people come together to protect one another from future storms and floods? The answer starts with getting real about climate change, which is the main reason storms are doing more damage than in the past.”

A regular commentator on climate change, Leonhardt quoted the federal National Climate Assessment report connecting torrential rainfalls to warmer seas and air: “The mechanism driving these changes,” the report says, “is hotter air stemming from ‘human-caused warming.’”

Leonhardt escalated his point: “Beyond Harvey, the potential damage from climate change is terrifying. Disease, famine and flooding of biblical proportions are within the realm of possibility. Unfortunately, stories of potential misery have not been enough to stir this country to action.”

That NYT commentary drew a quick rebuke from The Daily Caller, an influential conservative news outlet that does ideological battle with such liberal media as The Huffington Post.

Climate change denier Michael Bastasch responded to Leonhardt with a blog post by climate scientist Judith Curry: “Anyone blaming Harvey on global warming doesn’t have a leg to stand on.”

In 2015 testimony to Congress, Curry wrote: “Efforts to link dangerous impacts of extreme weather events to human-caused warming are misleading and unsupported by evidence … We should expand the frameworks for thinking about climate policy and provide a wider choice of options in addressing the risks from climate change … (such as) efforts to accelerate energy innovation, build resilience to extreme weather, and pursue no regrets pollution reduction.”

This week we saw human chains reaching into raging flood waters to save the lives of stranded neighbors; we watched hundreds of private and public watercraft on door-to-door rescue missions. Next comes the herculean tasks of restoration and remediation for tens of thousands of Americans with homes destroyed and finances in shambles.

Meanwhile, we have to wonder how many Harveys it may take before the climate science duel ends in agreement on the best ways to reduce global warming.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.