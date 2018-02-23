February 23, 2018 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: An apt inspiration for culture change

A culture can change its laws, but laws don’t necessarily change the culture. For proponents of cultural change, it’s most disturbing when the offending laws themselves are unassailable.

That may be the fate for those inspiring youths now known as the surviving students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Is it possible those Parkland, Florida, teenagers will gain the traction denied the surviving victims and families of Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut? Could their youthful idealism somehow succeed in gun control campaigns that faltered after this decade’s other mass killings in Orlando and San Bernardino, Las Vegas and Aurora, the Washington Navy Yard, Umpqua Community College and the Sutherland Springs church?

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

The students are on a mission spawned by rightfully inflamed passions and bolstered by admirable focus and maturity. But they are up against the tides of history.

Young America, approaching 250 years, is not yet ready to relinquish its obsession with guns, nor its illusion of self-defense against a potentially tyrannical government. That time will come, as it has in other cultures, and perhaps the Stoneman Douglas students will cause a ripple that generates future waves.

It has been 50 years since another youth uprising in America sought to change the culture. They helped end a war, but as Kenneth T. Walsh observed in a U.S. News series, the uprising “didn’t achieve the counterculture’s objectives of ending poverty, war and intolerance.”

If a youth rebellion somehow triggers the renewal of the 1994 ban on assault weapons, students should not necessarily walk away assuming they moved the needle. That 10-year ban fizzled, and a support cast of initiatives failed — background checks, mental health controls and gun-carry proliferation are not the stuff of culture change.

My bout of pessimism, however, won’t deter a student movement now expanding into national school walkouts and a March 24 March For Our Lives. For inspiration, those Florida students can look to their high school’s namesake.

arjory Stoneman Douglas fought for women’s suffrage and civil rights. She was a journalist, author, and crusading advocate for saving the Everglades as a “treasured river instead of a worthless swamp.”

When she died in 1998, at age 108, an obituary in The Independent of London said, “In the history of the American environmental movement, there have been few more remarkable figures than Marjory Stoneman Douglas.”

Changing culture is a lifelong calling and a multi-generational pursuit. It’s best to start when you’re young.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.