May 5, 2017 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: A ‘disorderly mind’ ponders Civil War

Every day, it seems, we confront the mental gymnastics of President Donald Trump.

George F. Will provided presidential perspective this week in his column entitled, “We have a president who does not know what it is to know.” Wrote Will: “His fathomless lack of interest in America’s path to the present and his limitless gullibility leave him susceptible to being blown about by gusts of factoids that cling like lint to a disorderly mind.”

Consider Trump’s much-quoted explanation this week about how the Civil War could have been avoided:

“I mean had Andrew Jackson been a little later you wouldn’t have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart. He was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War, he said, ‘There’s no reason for this.’ People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why? People don’t ask that question, but why was there a Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?”

Never mind that Andrew Jackson died 16 years before the Civil War began; focus, instead, on the incredible shallowness of our current president’s grammar and historic analysis, and agonize a bit about how he applies that kind of superficial thinking to current national and world affairs.

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

Dear Donald: The Civil War was fought over slavery. It would not have been avoided by slave-owner Andrew Jackson; it would not have been “worked out” by your alleged deal-making skills.

Historically, Oregonians have only a rudimentary grasp of slavery because, more than a decade before statehood, our provisional government banned slavery in Oregon. However, at the same time, early Oregonians required all African Americans to leave the territory; publicly flogged those who remained; and enshrined in the state constitution a ban on black people entering, holding property or residing in our fair state.

For more enlightenment on related Oregon history, look up a July 2016 article in The Atlantic by Alana Semuels. The article focuses in-depth on the evolution of its title, “The Racist History of Portland, the Whitest City in America.”

A recent personal experience put a powerful exclamation mark on my own understanding of various dynamics leading up to the Civil War. That’s a topic for another column, but meanwhile, we can only hope that some kind of miracle protects us from the “disorderly mind” of our 45th president.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.