Jeb Bladine: A growing threat to our democracy

Hundreds of American newspapers, including the News-Register, have joined The Boston Globe this week in a national rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s continuous attack on the American media.

Here’s how The Globe introduced its editorial: “A central pillar of President Trump’s politics is a sustained assault on the free press. Journalists are not classified as fellow Americans, but rather ‘The enemy of the people.’ This relentless assault on the free press has dangerous consequences.”

The newspaper campaign responds to Trump’s spew of memorable quotes: “They are the fake, fake, disgusting news.” “I do hate them, and some of them are such lying, disgusting people.” They are “absolutely disgusting, absolute scum.” “They are the enemy of the people.”

Perhaps even more chilling: “It’s disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they (sic) want to write.”

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

The president’s words have been directed primarily at representatives of national news networks and major newspapers and magazines, which have fueled their accuser’s crusade. It can’t be denied that across the liberal-conservative spectrum, reporting by national news outlets often demonstrates biased levels of political preference.

The media deserves some criticism. But it doesn’t deserve to be subjected to Trump’s brand of threats and degradation. That represents lack of civility dangerously run amok.

Commentary about civility is nothing new. This column, in 2010, noted: “We’ve come to expect rudeness in national politics, where partisan rhetoric shamelessly proves that fundraising is more important than problem-solving … That kind of contempt oozes downhill. For too many people, name-calling and outrageous allegations are the preferred approach to political or social commentary.”

Little has changed, except for the worse. Some of our president’s highlights have included tweeting about Rosie O’Donnell’s “fat ugly face;” calling Meryl Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood;” urging Robert Pattinson to reject Kristen Stewart because she “cheated on him like a dog and will do it again.”

Who can forget those Mexicans coming to America: “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.” We remember the opposition senator he calls “Pocahontas” and the “good people” who were “on both sides” of the white supremacist confrontation in Charlottesville.

This week, we join newspapers around the country in a clarion call for Americans to push back against those who would silence a free press rather than tolerate criticism. That hallmark strategy of dictators around the world is a growing threat to our democratic system.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.