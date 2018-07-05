Jail inmate charged after scanner locates drugs

A woman has been charged with unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and three counts of supplying contraband, after staff at the Yamhill County Jail found that she had secreted the drugs in her person.

According to a press release from the jail stated that on June 22, Jail Captain Richard Geist received information that heroin use had taken place in the Yamhill County Jail the day prior. After conducting an investigation he had reason to believe the inmate who had provided the heroin was housed in the female general population block.

The inmate was identified as Newberg resident, Rashel Ann Sutliff, 32 years of age. Sutliff had been in custody since June 20 due to a probation sanction and outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.

Sutliff was transported to the Washington County Jail where their body scanner indicated she had a foreign substance in her lower abdomen area. Based on the location of the object, it was suspected she may have swallowed or otherwise secreted drug.

For her own safety, the press release said, she was transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center where medical staff removed the foreign object from her body.

The object turned out to be two plastic bags. One contained about 12 grams of suspected methamphetamine while the other bag held about 2 grams of suspected heroin.

Sutliff now faces the additional drug charges. She is not eligible for bail due to her warrants and probation sanction.

The body scanner used in this investigation is similar to a scanner recently purchased by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. It is scheduled to be installed in the near future.

“This case is a perfect example of why I felt it was a priority to obtain a scanner for our facility,” Sheriff Tim Svenson said.

“With the rise in heroin use and its extremely addictive qualities, inmates are becoming more and more willing to risk introducing these drugs into correctional facilities," he said. "This scanner will allow us to increase safety for inmates and staff and provide an extremely valuable investigative tool. "

The sheriff added, "Smuggling drugs into our facility will not be tolerated and those attempting to do so will face criminal prosecution.”