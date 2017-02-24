Immigration policy needs civil discourse, not ridicule, diatribe

Donald Trump’s immigration policies are beginning to hit home, which have people on edge, to the point of triggering rumored U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

One such example arose this week. Our news department was asked more than once about the rumored presence of ICE agents at Walmart. It turned out be a squad of uniformed employees arriving in a caravan of identical vans to perform an inventory.

The news department decided to quash the rumor through its Facebook page. The led to what we’ve come to expect these days — incessant mudslinging about a misunderstanding of equal parts comedy and tragedy.

Trump’s election has emboldened many on the right, giving them a renewed sense of confidence and clout. Those who previously chose apathy over discourse are now speaking out.

Down the line, this could be a good thing. After all, democracy works best when all voices contribute.

In the short term, however, expect more growing pains, as debate continues to deflect into diatribe. It will take some time for this new recipe to become remotely productive.

You can argue that undocumented immigrants who entered this country without legal authorization should be sent home. You may agree or disagree with some or all of that, but you won’t change the fact it has become a matter of serious debate.

What can be changed is how that debate is carried out. For a prime example of how not to engage productively, consider this post responding to ours:

“So u the news register fell for a couple of people who said ice was at Walmart. First of all if their are illegals working or shopping there that is the job of ice. Second Oh my God we actually do what the constitution says. Good if Ice was there but u said they weren’t. Trump haters on full display. Go trump”

If you support the president and his immigration policies, we recommend you do your best to distance yourself from the type of comments that make members of your camp seem like imbeciles. Those on both sides of the divide would be best advised to avoid the lowest common denominator.

Fear of being ripped from one’s family is real. So are the repercussions for local economic kingpins like wine production, nursery crops and Christmas trees, which rely heavily on migrant workers.

We will not all agree, but perhaps we could engage in civil discourse.