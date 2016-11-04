If cover-up and lies aren’t enough, what’s it take to fire an officer?

The arbitration ruling awarding sheriff’s deputy Marc Brodeur his job back, despite having engaged in a coverup and then lied about it, is less concerning than those handed down in cases involving more egregious conduct. But it fits a longstanding pattern of fired officers winning reinstatement.

And it serves as a reminder how difficult it is to terminate a police officer in Oregon — or any other union-backed public employee, for that matter, no matter how outrageous the offense.

Brodeur broke protocol by accidentally taking home a department-issued taser, a minor procedural infraction. But instead of simply admitting the lapse, he slipped the taser back into the cabinet in a cover-up attempt, then lied about the action when confronted.

He said he resorted to deception because he was concerned about how another lapse would affect his candidacy for employment elsewhere, considering the numerous notices he’d been receiving for doing things wrong. And he noted he owned up to it later the same morning, in an attempt to make it good.

But his honesty and competence, two vital character attributes for public safety agencies, must be questioned — and certainly will be by defense lawyers next time he’s called to the stand.

Brodeur’s case is minor compared to the 2014 case of McMinnville police officer Tim Heidt, caught on video launching a vicious, unprovoked attack on a Hispanic bystander during a traffic stop, inflicting severe injuries, then arresting his victim for resisting arrest.

Heidt allegedly compounded that offense by lying to officers conducting a subsequent excessive force investigation. And he got into a drunken brawl in Seaside, then attempted to gain entry to a unit occupied by a terrified woman, mistaking it for his vacation rental. But an arbitrator ordered his reinstatement anyway.

Portland has been victimized by even worse arbitration reversals involving cases where officers fatally shot unarmed men in the back.

Stress is often a main point of defense by union lawyers. No one would argue that police have one of the most stressful jobs in our society, but that should not excuse any and all excesses.

The trend of reinstating fired officers, at the behest of Oregon’s all-powerful public employee unions, mars the credibility of law enforcement. It also serves to cost taxpayers huge sums of money.

Brodeur’s unwarranted reinstatement follows a corrosive pattern, and that pattern serves to erode the public’s trust in its local police departments.