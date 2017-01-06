Marcus Larson / News-Register##Hillside Maintenance Supervisor Dave Stockwell uses a leaf blower to clear the sidewalks of snow. Marcus Larson / News-Register##Third Street in the early evening Saturday after light snow fell for about five hours.

Ice storm warning continues; schools cancel Sunday activities

[Updated Sunday, 11:00 a.m.]

Roads across the Yamhill Valley are hazardous as the the National Weather Service's winter storm warning continues through 6 o'clock tonight. The Wheatland Ferry reopened after a temporary closure and is operating its normal schedule.

NWS is cautioning drivers to stay off roads if possible since the forecast calls for more freezing rain on roads already covered with snow and ice before the weather warms up.

The combination of snow and ice will likely bring down trees and cause power lines to snap or fall, leading to power disruptions in some areas, NWS said.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is requiring chains on Interstate 5 from Eugene to Wilsonville on all vehicles with a gross weight above 10,000 pounds, until conditions improve. Traction tires are allowed in place of chains for vehicles under 10,000 pounds.

The chains requirement extends from milepost 186 south of Eugene to milepost 282 in Wilsonville.

"Travelers should be aware of a layer of ice that may be lurking under the snow, making driving deceptively dangerous," an ODOT press release said.

Road conditions caused myriad accidents in the mid to south Willamette Valley Sunday, to the point that Oregon State Police struggled to keep up with calls.

With roads covered in snow and ice, McMinnville School District announced that its buildings will be closed again Sunday. District gyms and meeting rooms often are used on Sundays by youth sports teams, adult basketball players and musicians. Those activities will be canceled.

Chemeketa and Portland State community college also canceled all Sunday activities at all campuses.

The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather warning through 4 p.m. Sunday. Freezing rain is expected to hit Yamhill County tonight, transitioning into rain sometime on Sunday.

Forecasters recommend people forgo travel as much as possible.

On Saturday, the forecast led to some closures.

* McMinnville school buildings closed. The Perry Stubberfield memorial went on as scheduled at McMinnville High School, however.

* Dayton High School canceled a "Makeathon" event that would have run all day.

* Gallery Theater canceled its awards event, scheduled for this evening.

* Chemeketa and Portland community colleges were closed, including CCC's Yamhill Valley Campus in McMinnville and PCC's Mewberg campus.

The National Weather Service ex[ected the central Willamette Valley could see up to two inches of snow on Saturday, and up to three quarters of an inch of ice. The ice storm may cause power outages due to downed lines or falling tree branches.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 30s through Monday morning. Next week is expected to be wet, with possible snow showers starting on Tuesday.