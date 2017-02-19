Hundreds rally in Oregon's capital for immigrant rights

SALEM — Hundreds of people demonstrated Sunday in front of the Oregon State Capitol to support immigration rights, The Statesman Journal reported.

Yesica Navarro braved the cold weather and spoke in the Capitol Mall about growing up as an immigrant. She said she came to the U.S. as a child with her family, and they managed to succeed despite the odds.

“We love this country, and we want to be accepted. This is our home,” Navarro said.

The crowd, which organizers said approached 1,000, cheered and clapped as cars driving along State Street honked, the newspaper reported. The rally was part of a national effort called Immigrants’ March Presidents Day 2017.

The people drawn to the event were a mix of immigrants and non-immigrants, the Statesman Journal reported.

Donna and Mark Maynard of Salem, along with their dog Maiah, held a sign that said: “We the people are greater than fear.”

The couple, who come from a family of immigrants, told the Statesman Journal that they had previously stayed away from political activism.

Now, however, they feel the need to speak up for immigrants’ and women's rights.

“This year is different,” Donna Maynard told the newspaper. “It feels like we have to.”

Micki Randall of Silverton and his three children held posters depicting a Lego figurine saying: “Immigrants are awesome!”

Maya Lopez of Portland said a small group started organizing the gathering about three weeks ago.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com