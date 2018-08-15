By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • August 15, 2018 Tweet

Humlies earn judges' praise, America's vote

We Three, the Humlie sibling band from McMinnville, won the hearts of "America's Got Talent" viewers Tuesday and advanced to the next round of the television talent competition.

The trio will play live again a few weeks from now on the semi finals of the show.

We Three was one of seven acts that advanced after a live performance Tuesday. After viewers voted, the results were announced tonight.

Tuesday night, host Tyra Banks introduced the Humlies, saying they had been "what-just-happened great" in their first two appearances on the variety show. Joshua, Bethany and Manny were shown singing at a casual family gathering before taking the stage.

Their father, George, also was seen talking about his pride in his children's musical accomplishments. "Playing music is their outlet," he said.

After their performance of "So They Say," the third original song they've played on AGT, three of the four judges were wildly enthusiastic."Amazing," Howie Mandell said. Heidi Klum complimented their "beautiful harmony" and Mel B compared the group to "a young, current Dire Straights."

But Simon Cowell chided the trio for not stepping up their game enough. His remarks prompted singer Mel B to boo before saying We Three was "brilliant" once again.

Voters across the U.S. agreed, giving them enough backing to advance to the next round.