Homeless have few options for shelter from bitter cold
Comments
Hope
It's disturbing that none of the agencies or churches were prepared or available to respond during this freezing weather.
Lulu
Yes, they seemed the first to bail out.
kneary
Perhaps before criticizing churches for not providing shelter, people should consider volunteering at those churches. To provide shelter requires that people be trained to provide services and hospitality and that they be available to do so. We cannot just open the doors of the church and then go home. Our church members already provide hours of service to this community in many ways. Our resources in terms of time, money and available volunteers are stretched thin. Our congregations are mostly elderly people who nonetheless give of themselves generously in amazing ways. In addition, we live in an area where fewer and fewer people are attending church and becoming active members, and our congregation memberships are smaller than what they used to be.
It is time our community realizes that the churches do not have the resources to solve our homeless crisis. We desperately need more shelter spaces and programs that will help the homeless move to more stable situations. These will only become available with a massive commitment from city, county and state agencies. They also will become available when citizens demand tax increases to pay for these services.
If you are concerned about how our church communities might do more for the homeless, I suggest that you become a part of one of the church communities in the area. Get involved, and discover what it means to make difficult decisions about limited resources.
Pastor Kathy Neary, McMinnville Cooperative Ministries
Lulu
Perhaps fewer and fewer people attend services because they discovered how the church didn't speak to them or for them, if, indeed, it ever did. I don't care about raising funds to transport Bibles for people who worship a different way in another continent or of sending kids to Mexico to build a house while this country relentlessly strangles on poverty and hopelessness.
kona
Wow Lulu, have you had a very unfortunate experience in your life? That comment was heartless regardless of your feelings about religion.