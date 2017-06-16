Homeless activity downtown is rising to an alarming level

Homelessness in McMinnville’s downtown “living room” is reaching levels that demand action by city government and the community it serves. The volume of seedy vagrant activity is rising to the point it is leaving indelible stains — literally and figuratively — on the city’s otherwise vibrant and inviting district.

The issue, of course, is not new. Discussion has been arising at council meetings and other public forums for some time. But the magnitude is rapidly reaching crisis proportions.

Downtown McMinnville is a hub for governmental and charitable services that foster daily engagement with the homeless element of the community. But recent actions go far beyond down-and-out locals seeking assistance in an effort to turn their lives around.

Lockers and portable toilets have been installed downtown, and they serve as an inducement. So does a new bus depot facilitating $1 rides into town from larger population centers like Salem and Hillsboro, which have proven less hospitable.

Elements of the homeless population avail themselves of available services relatively responsibly. Unfortunately, their swelling numbers include miscreants who urinate and defecate on the streets and shoot up in alcoves and alleyways.

It’s not fair to merchants, residents and visitors to allow offensive and criminal behavior to continue unabated. It’s not even fair to the more respectful homeless, struggling to gain a steadier footing in life and move off the streets.

One recent point of focus, the parking garage across from the community center, has been largely cleared for now.

It’s about time, as Police Chief Matt Scales said officers had responded to at least 220 calls there last year alone. It’s vital that employees and visitors feel safe parking on both levels, as parking is a growing concern downtown.

But simply moving the problem isn’t fixing it.

If we had a surefire solution, we would offer it here. But we know this: It’s time empty talk gave way to real action. And that action is probably going to require a number of partners contributing in numerous ways.

There’s no point in trying to place blame for this sad state of affairs. It’s time all stakeholders banded together to assume responsibility for effecting a remedy.

The present scenario is intolerable. If it continues much longer, it threatens to deteriorate a downtown that it took several generations of dedicated leaders and committed citizens to turn into a nationally celebrated place to live, work and visit.