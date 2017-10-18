Home intruder was shot once in the chest
The home intruder who was shot by a McMinnville resident early Sunday morning continues to recover at Oregon Health & Science University, according to McMinnville Police Capt. Rhonda Sandoval.
She said the 50-year-old male suspect was shot once in the chest, underwent surgery and is expected to survive. She did not identify the weapon that was used.
Charges are pending against him, according to Sandoval, and when they are filed he will be identified and additional information regarding the incident will be released.
"It's clear what happened," she said. "What we need to know is why it happened."
It's expected that once charges are filed, the intruder will remain in the hospital until he is able to be released, according to Sandoval. Then he's expected to be lodged in the Yamhill County Jail.
She gave this account:
Shortly after 6 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of S.W. Gilorr St. An unidentified resident called 911 to report that an intruder had attempted to break in to the residence and was shot by the homeowner. There were multiple individuals in the home at the time, according to Sandoval.
A Gilorr Street resident identified his home as the location of the shooting, but did not want to comment on what happened.
The intruder was transported by Life Flight helicopter to OHSU.
Gilorr Street runs north/south between Linfield Avenue and Taft Street, just west of the Linfield College campus. The incident took place between Claremont and Taft streets.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the McMinnville police tip-line at 503-434-2337.