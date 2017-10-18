By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • October 18, 2017 Tweet

Home intruder was shot once in the chest

Shortly after 6 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of S.W. Gilorr St. An unidentified resident called 911 to report that an intruder had attempted to break in to the residence and was shot by the homeowner. There were multiple individuals in the home at the time, according to Sandoval.

A Gilorr Street resident identified his home as the location of the shooting, but did not want to comment on what happened.

The intruder was transported by Life Flight helicopter to OHSU.

Gilorr Street runs north/south between Linfield Avenue and Taft Street, just west of the Linfield College campus. The incident took place between Claremont and Taft streets.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the McMinnville police tip-line at 503-434-2337.