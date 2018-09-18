Highway 99W open to traffic following fatal crash near Lafayette

UPDATED, 11:30 a.m.:

Highway 99W traffic, south of Lafayette, is now open following Tuesday morning's fatal motor vehicle crash.

LAFAYETTE - Highway 99W, one mile south of Lafayette, is shut down due to a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a tractor that was reported about 8;15 a.m. Tuesday.

The highway will be closed indefinitely for a Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team reconstruction and investigation.

A local detour has been set up using Mineral Springs Road to Gun Club Road to Highway 47 to Highway 99W. Travelers should avoid the area of the crash or expect a long delay.

This is the second fatal crash in three days in the county. A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 18, in the area of the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, resulted in three deaths.