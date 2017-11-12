Highway 240 crash kills one

NEWBERG -- A man died when the 2016 Ford Mustang in which he was riding failed to negotiate a curve and ran off Highway 240 near Milepost 9, between Yamhill and Newberg.

The fatality happened about 10:23 p.m. Saturday, according to Oregon State Police. Names have not yet been released.

Highway 240 was closed for about seven hours for the investigation.

Troopers said the driver was seriously injured in the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.