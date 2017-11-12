Highway 240 crash kills McMinnville man

Photo courtesy Oregon State Police##A McMinnville man was killed Saturday night when the vehicle in which he was a passenger went off Highway 240 east of Yamhill.

YAMHILL - A McMinnville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night about nine miles east of Yamhill on Highway 240. He was identified as 21-year-old Ivan Omar Chacon-Ramirez.

The Oregon State Police gave this account:

About 10:30 p.m, troopers responded to the scene. They determined a 2016 Ford Mustang driven by Luis Antonio Mojica-Padilla, 21, of Lafayette, was westbound on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle went off the road, into a ditch and struck a tree. Chacon was pronounced dead at the scene. Mojica sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.

It's believed alcohol and speed contributed to the crash. The highway was closed for about seven hours for a Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team investigation and scene cleanup.