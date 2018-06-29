Highway 18 crash claims life of McMinnville man

Photo courtesy Oregon State Police##A two-vehicle crash just west of McMinnville on Highway 18 Thursday night claimed the life of a McMinnville man.

The Oregon State Police gave this account:

About 9:30 p.m., Donald Whitlow, 74, of McMinnville, turned left into the path of an eastbound FedEx commercial box truck driven by Barry Allen Thompson, 33, of Modesto, California.

Whitlow was pronounced dead at the scene. Thompson was not injured.

OSP was assisted by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew. The highway, west of Highway 99W, was closed for about five hours while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared.