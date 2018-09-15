Highway 18 collision kills Mac woman and two others

Photo courtesy Oregon State Police##Three people were killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 in the area of the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum.

A Salem and women from McMinnville and Vancouver, Washington, died in a head-on collision that had the eastbound lanes of Highway 18 closed for several hours Saturday afternoon near the Evergreen museums.

The triple fatal was reported about 1:05 p.m. Saturday. Oregon State Police troopers said Joseph Hawkins, 19, was heading east when his 2001 Pontiac Grand Am crossed the center line and collided with a 2005 Subaru Legacy.

Hawkins died at the scene.

The Subaru driver, Roger Verdier, 70, of Vancouver, Washington, was taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

Verdier's passengers, Mary Verdier, 59, of Vancouver and Susan Heiffel, 60, of McMinnville both sustained fatal injuries.

A countywide team of law enforcement officers is investigating the crash.