By Logan Brandon • Logan Brandon • September 19, 2017

Heidt rises to the challenge; Pirate's eight aces leads to sweep of Warriors

AMITY – Dayton volleyball, led by Ani Heidt's eight aces, completed a straight set sweep of the Amity Warriors tonight, 25-14, 25-18, 25-9.

Heidt helped the Pirates to an immediate advantage with five perfect serves in the first set. She routinely added significant pace to her service game, and the back row of the Warriors found difficulty controlling her heat.

As a result of Heidt's strong restarts, Dayton raced to an 8-1 lead in the initial set. Kalina Rojas extended the advantage to 11-2 with a kill down the line.

Amity's Kathryn McMullen, who proved to be the home team's most lethal threat on the evening, brought the Warriors to within 13-6 on a huge smash.

Heidt pushed the lead back to nine at 16-7 with a cross court kill. Malina Ray blasted a shot from the outside to make it a 22-10 margin, and the Pirates never looked back on their way to a 25-14 triumph.

The Warriors found more rhythm in the second. McMullen turned in a great effort on the front line, blocking four Dayton shots to keep her squad within two at 11-9.

However, hitting and service errors plagued the Warriors the rest of the set. Ray and the Pirates capitalized, with the senior hitter smashing two late kills to capture the 25-18 result.

Dayton wasted little time grabbing the initiative in the final set.

Heidt smacked two straight aces for a 10-2 edge. Gabby Shadden gave the road side a double digit lead at 14-4 with a perfectly placed drop shot. Trailing 20-7, Amity's big hitters uncorked several explosive shots, but the Pirates' exceptional defensive anticipation proved too much to overcome. Following a Rojas block, Dayton cruised to a 25-9 victory.

For the Pirates, Heidt's eight aces and three kills complemented Rojas (nine kills, three blocks, two aces) and Ray (six kills, one ace).

Amity was led by McMullen, who contributed six kills and six blocks. Callee Roberts added four aces and Gabby Rolston chipped in three blocks and a kill.