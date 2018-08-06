Heat warning issued

The office of the National Weather Service in Portland has issued an excessive heat warning through 11 p.m. Thursday.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to be in the high 90s and low 100s. The weather service says temperatures are likely to be slow to cool at night, and will probably not drop below 60.

With humidity also high, heat stress may be a danger to people, pets and livestock. The weather service recommends checking on relatives and neighbors.

People working in the heat should stay hydrated and be able to retreat to a shady or air-conditioned location for frequent breaks.

Livestock and pets will need to be provided with plentiful fresh, cool water and shade. Small children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles – either inside a car or in a pickup bed – for any length of time, under any circumstances, as temperatures can reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

The McMinnville Public Library acts as a local cooling center for people who do not have a place to escape from the heat during the day.