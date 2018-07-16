Heat advisory in effect

The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a heat advisory for the greater Portland Metro area, central Willamette Valley and the Columbia Gorge, that will be in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.

People, livestock and pets, especially those kept outdoors, are all susceptible to heat-related illness. Elderly people who do not have air conditioning may be especially vulnerable. Animals must have access to plentiful fresh water at all times, and should not be left in vehicles – either inside or in pickup beds – for even short periods of time, as they can rapidly succumb to heat stroke.

People working outdoors should have frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The weather services warns that “Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.”

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 80s beginning Tuesday.



