Hay truck fire closed Westside Road Thursday evening

Westside Road was closed for several hours Thursday evening following a fire in a large tractor-trailer rig filled with hay.

The blaze was spreading to brush alongside the roadway when Yamhill, Carlton, Lafayette and other fire departments were called to the scene near Moore's Valley Road about 5 pm.. Yamhill County Public Works personnel also responded to help with the road closure and to assess the safety of a bridge in the area of the fire.

Cleanup continued late into the evening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.