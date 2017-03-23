Grotto outing draws fire
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
kona
You have got to be kidding! There are medications available for these obsessed people and I'm not talking about those from the McMinnville Senior Center.
Lulu
Well, I have to agree with Kona. This straw man Hilbert obviously has too much time on his hands. Rest assured I would never take any food off his bountiful table, where he no doubt dines alone.
listen*up
he sounds like mrs.olson and mrs.kravitz rolled into one,got his big fat nose into other peoples personal business,sad sad little man!
JJ
What a waste of money defending this garbage. Hope he's proud of how he makes a living crusading.
JJ
I should have added I agree in general with the seperation of church and state, I don't attend church. this Wisconson group concerned about an outing that local seniors take to a place because “We understand that this event involved numerous displays of religious iconography, and is hosted, in part, by a friar,” is crazy.
Shorty
“We understand that this event involved numerous displays of religious iconography, and is hosted, in part, by a friar,”. I have to believe those who attended did so of their own volition knowing full well what they would encounter and what the Grotto represents.
I just have to wonder if Hilbert has explored as to if any of those present were there due to any outside pressure or influence (i.e. were forced to).
I myself am not a religious person but if it pleases those who attended more power to them. It is their right you know.
Leave the MSC alone for crying out loud.
Rotwang
Hilbert and FFRF were correct to initiate this lawsuit. FFRF has lots of work all over, keeping folks operating legally.