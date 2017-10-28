By Rusty Rae • Sport Editor • October 28, 2017 Tweet

Grizzlies, Warriors, Pirates, Bulldogs qualify for state playoffs.

Yamhill Valley will see four football teams play in the state tournament next weekend.

McMinnville, third place finisher in the GVC, will travel to Grant High School to take on the 13th-ranked Generals.

Number-five ranked Amity, fresh off its WVL victory over rival Dayton, will host Harrisburg. Game time still to be determined.

Number eight Dayton, co-winner of the WVL, will host Coquille/Pacific, game time also to be determined.

Number 13 Willamina travels to number-four Cascade Christian in Medford. Game time still to be determined.