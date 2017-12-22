Grand Ronde resident hurt when truck ends up in Devil's Lake

LINCOLN CITY -- A Grand Ronde man was hurt "Friday when the pickup he was driving rolled over into Devil's Lake at the north end of Lincoln City.

According to Lincoln City police, callers reported a crash on Northeast East Devil's Lake Road about 1:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 1998 Ford Ranger upside down and partly submerged.

Three witnesses were trying to get Edward Bolton Jr., 47, and another man out of the truck. Four officers and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel assisted and managed to pull the men out.

Bolton was unconscious. He was taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Friday afternoon.

Passenger Murae Van Ras, 24, of Lincoln City was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She also was treated for possible hypothermia, police said.

The wreck remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident can call Officer Liden at the Lincoln City police department, at 541-994-3636.