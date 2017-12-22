Grand Ronde man dies after being injured when truck rolled into Devil's Lake

UPDATE: The Grand Ronde man who was driving a pickup that ended up in Devil's Lake has died, according to Lincoln City police.

Edward Bolton Jr. died of injuries sustained in the Friday, Dec. 22 crash.

Police said this afternoon that Bolton was being transferred from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, where he had been taken following the crash. He did on the way to a hospital in Portland.

------

Original story, Dec. 22

LINCOLN CITY -- A Grand Ronde man was injured Friday when the pickup he was driving rolled over into Devil's Lake at the north end of Lincoln City.

According to Lincoln City police, callers reported a crash on Northeast East Devil's Lake Road about 1:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 1998 Ford Ranger upside down and partly submerged.

Three witnesses were trying to get Edward Bolton Jr., 47, and another man out of the truck. Four officers and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel assisted and managed to pull the men out.

Bolton was unconscious. He was taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Friday afternoon.

Passenger Murae Van Ras, 24, of Lincoln City was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. She also was treated for possible hypothermia, police said.

The wreck remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should call Lincoln City police at 541-994-3636.