George Edmund Smith - 1948-2018

George Edmund Smith, age 70, passed away peacefully July 1, 2018, at his home in Weiser, Idaho. He was born January 29, 1948, to Bernetta and Abraham “Abe” Smith. He graduated from high school in Oregon and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Portland State University. He also served in the United States Navy as a “Seabee” Combat Warfare Specialist with the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion. George also loved to spread his wealth of knowledge by teaching math and English at Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon.

George’s larger-than-life witty personality kept you laughing, whether it was a great story about his love for fishing and hunting or his stories from the Vietnam War and the Navy. You were truly blessed if you had the chance to meet and chat with George; never short of words and always full of wisdom.

He was the devoted father to Saundra Smith-Herbert, George Smith Jr., Rebecca Smith-Roufs and Shane Smith; brother to John and sisters, Lou, Bernie and Anna; and grandchildren, Donnie, George III, Makenna, Ethan, and Cole, Travis and Spencer