Gaston man dies in wreck near Redmond

REDMOND -- A Gaston woman died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 97 north of Redmond.

Marjorie French, 76, was killed in the 1:30 p.m. collision.

Oregon State Police said French was riding in a 2015 Toyota Camry that her husband, Dennis French, 78, was driving south on Highway 97. A northbound Honda SUV driven by Amber Paplia, 26, of Madras crossed the center line and collided with the Camry head-on, troopers said.

French was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband and the other driver were transported to a Redmond hospital with serious injuries.

Two other passengers in the Camry -- Diane Acevedo, 49, and an 11-year-old child, both from California, were taken to a Bend hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

According to OSP, fatigue may have been a contributing factor in the crash.