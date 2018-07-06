Gary Reibach - 1944-2018

Gary Reibach was born February 18, 1944, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Barney and Minnie Reibach. After an extended illness, he passed away July 6, 2018, with his family by his side.

He grew up in the Grand Ronde area and graduated from Willamina High School in 1962. That same year, he married the love of his life, Marlise Martin.

For most of his career, Gary was a truck driver. He drove for Crown Zellerbach, Bill Rannow, Duke Limbaugh and others, as well as being an operator of his own trucks for several years.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Marlise; and their three children, Ron (Anne), David (Pam) and Trina (Timber). He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Jamie, Wil (Jessamyn), Krissy (Lucas), Emily (Devon), Brooke, Wesley (Brianna) and Hannah (Jesse). In addition, Gary has eight great-grandchildren, Simone, Silas, Sterling, Caden, Waverly, Bren, Kierstin and Deegan. Grandpa Gary enjoyed bantering with his grandchildren. His favorite comeback was, “I’ll box your ears!”

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the Grand Ronde Tribal Cemetery Chapel. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To share an online condolence got to: www.dallastribute.com