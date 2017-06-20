Garden Tour tickets available

Five local gardens will be featured in the McMinnville Garden Club’s 17th annual tour on Sunday, June 25.

Participants will be able to visit five private gardens to see plants, landscaping and other features. Cost is $10 for a ticket; visitors can spend as much time as they like in each garden during the tour hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, they also can visit the club’s free Garden Faire will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day at Third and Cowls streets. More than 40 vendors will offer perennials, ornamental grasses, hanging baskets, succulents, trees, garden structures and decorations.

Proceeds go toward garden club projects, such as ongoing efforts to beautify McMinnville and scholarships for Yamhill County students.

The featured gardens include:

n An “oasis of calm” with conifers and other trees and a sunset view in a garden that’s been in the family for generations.

n A flower and vegetable garden tended by the daughter of its founders.

n A bee and butterfly sanctuary with more than 40 types of roses, a water feature and pergola.

n An outdoor living space open to everyone — except deer.

n “Generously designed spaces” created by gardeners who love to propagate plants.

Tour tickets will be available at the tour gardens; the garden fair; the McMinnville Farmers Market; or from Kraemer’s Garden Center, Incahoots and Great Harvest Bread Company.

For more information, go to the garden club website, mcminnvillegardenclub.org, or email macgardenclub@gmail.com. For more information about the Garden Faire, call 503-831-3087.