Friday parade will launch holiday season

News-Register file photo##Santa rides in a previous parade. He'll be in McMinnville Friday for this year's event.

Santa’s Parade, caroling and the Upper City Park tree lighting ceremony will launch McMinnville's holiday season Friday.

The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m., lasting about half an hour, and starting at the staging area at Northeast Fifth and Galloway streets.

It will move east to Irvine, south to Third, west to Cowls and north to Ford, then east to Galloway, where it will disband.

Between 30 and 50 entries have moved along the route in previous years. Immediately afterward, parade waters are invited to view the tree lighting

Motorists should expect street closures starting as early as 2 p.m. and potentially continuing until 6:30.

There is a $20 parade entry fee. For additional parade and/or tree lighting information, call the Downtown Association at 503-472-3605. Details are also available at http://www.macdowntown.com/events-promotions-1/#/santasparade/.