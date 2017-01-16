Freezing rain in forecast; school districts delay opening

The National Weather Service's prediction of freezing rain continues until mid-afternoon today as temperatures begin to rise.

The NWS says Ice is expected to build up, leaving roads extremely dangerous. Forecasters urge taking extreme caution when driving or walking.

The forecast has led schools and businesses to delay opening Tuesday morning. Changes announced thus far include:

* Amity School District: Opening two hours late. Buses on snow routes.

* Dayton School District: Opening two hours late. Bus 4 on a snow route.

* Gaston School District: Closed..

* McMinnville School District: Opening two hours late. No morning preschool. Buses on snow routes.

* Newberg School District: Closed.

* Sheridan School District. Opening two hours late. Buses 2 and 3 on snow routes.

* St. Paul School District: Closed.

* Willamina School District: Opening two hours late. Brown, orange and yellow buses on snow routes.

* Yamhill-Carlton School District: Opening two hours late. Buses on snow routes.

College changes:

* George Fox University: Newberg campus opening at 10 a.m. Portland campus opening at noon.

* Linfield College: McMinnville campus open. Portland campus closed.

* Portland Community College: Closed.

Other services:

* Head Start of Yamhill County: No morning class. Afternoon class will be held as scheduled.

* Spirit Mountain Casino: Shuttle buses servicing C-Tran, Parkrose, Vancouver, Clackamas, Oregon City, Salem, Corvallis, and Albany will not be in service.

* Virginia Garcia Clinic: Closed.

* Willamette ESD's Yamhill Campus: Opening two hours late.

Later Tuesday, temperatures are expected to warm, ushering in a cleansing rainfall. The temperature is expected to 40 by late afternoon, and rise into the upper 40s Wednesday.

The rain is expected to continue, serving to rapidly melt off last week's deposit of snow and ice. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Western Oregon rivers and streams.