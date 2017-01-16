Freezing rain expected early Tuesday; some schools delay opening

The National Weather Service is predicting freezing rain will begin falling before daybreak and continue falling until about 9 a.m. Temperatures in that period are expect to range from the mid- to upper-20s, rising into the low 30s by mid-morning.

Ice is expected to build up, leaving roads extremely dangerous. Forecasters urge taking extreme caution when driving or walking.

The forecast may lead schools and businesses to delay opening Tuesday morning. Changes announced thus far include:

* Gaston School District: Opening two hours late Tuesday.

* Willamina School District: Buses on snow routes.

* Yamhill-Carlton School District: Two-hour delay for students and staff; buses on snow routes.

* Portland Community College: Opening at noon.

Later Tuesday, temperatures are expected to warm, ushering in a cleansing rainfall. The temperature is expected to 40 by late afternoon, and rise into the upper 40s Wednesday.

The rain is expected to continue, serving to rapidly melt off last week's deposit of snow and ice. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Western Oregon rivers and streams.