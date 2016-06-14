Free summer meals offered to youths

Meals will be offered on a drop-in basis, with no registration requirement. Adult meals will be available at most sites for a fee.

The schedule is as follows:

* Dayton, breakfast will be served 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays June 20 to Aug. 26. Meals will be served in the commons shared by the junior and senior high schools.

Adults meals will be available for $3 each. For more information, call 503-864-2215

* In McMinnville and Lafayette, breakfast will be served 8:15 to 9 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, except July 4. At Grandhaven and Memorial elementaries, service will coincide with summer school sessions running June 20 to July 1 and Aug. 1 to Aug. 26. At Columbus, Buel, Wascher and Newby elementary schools, and at Duniway Middle School,meal service will run June 20 to Aug. 26, except July 4.

The McMinnville School District also plans to serve lunch at the Redwood Commons apartment complex on Lafayette Avenue 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 20 to Aug. 26, except July 4. Duniway plans to open its breakfast line five minutes early, beginning service at 8:10 a.m. For more information, call 503-565-4000.

* In Sheridan, breakfast will be served 8 to 8:30 a.m. weekdays at Faulconer-Chapman, and 8:30 to 9 a.m. weekdays at Sheridan High, June 20 to July 1. Lunch will be served 12:30 to 1 p.m. weekdays from June 20 to Aug. 19 in Sheridan City Park, 11:30 a.m. to noon weekdays from June 20 to July 1 at Faulconer-Chapman School, and noon to 12:30 p.m. from June 20 to July 1 at Sheridan High School.

Faulconer-Chapman also plans to offer lunch the Mondays and Tuesdays of July 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26, and Aug. 1 and 2.

* In Willamina and Grand Ronde, lunch will be served 10:30 to 10:45 am. at Willamina Elementary School, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Willamina’s Tina Miller Park and noon to 12:30 at Grand Ronde’s Raven Loop Park. Service will run weekdays through Aug. 5.

Breakfast will be served at Willamina Elementary 8 to 8:30 a.m. weekdays from June 20 to July 28. For more information, call 503-867-2702.

* In Yamhill-Carlton, breakfast will be served 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon June 27 through Aug. 18 at Yamhill-Carlton Elementary School.