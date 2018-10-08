Former Yamhill County deputy DA sentenced
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
myopinion
She is not consume alcohol in excess of a .08 blood alcohol content??? So she can drink, just have to keep her BAC down?? Nice. Considering she had been “drinking in excess”. WOW! Pretty sure zero consumption of alcohol is the usual protocol.
Joel
Sounds like she got a hell of a good deal. $2,250 bucks and 24 hours community service. Pretty sad if that's all the punishment for forcefully throwing a child to the ground and choking him so hard that he turns purple and you leave bruises and nail marks on his neck.