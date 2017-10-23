Former students take a look at Cook
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
snobrdhideout@aol.com
Good article, the many memory's for those that attended & taught there has to be boosted with what has been done to the school and it's new purpose keeping the school alive. altho I didn't attend Cook school I pass it nearly every day and reminisce of those day's .
Mac Native 66
"Adams recalled a much sadder day, when three Cook students were killed when the bus they were riding was hit by a train in Lafayette".
That was the year I'll never forget. Miss Mota (sp) was a classmate.