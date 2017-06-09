Forest Grove man arrested for attempted murder in pipe bomb detonation

FOREST GROVE — A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly detonating a pipe bomb at the home of his estranged wife outside Portland.

Forest Grove police said Thursday that Timothy Holycross was arrested after an investigation into the detonation of a large destructive device May 19.

Police say officers responded that morning to a report of an explosion and found parts of a detonated destructive device and damage to a residence and nearby property.

Police say the estranged wife of Holycross and another man were sleeping in the residence when the blast happened but they were not injured. Holycross had an order for no contact with the woman after months of repeated unwanted contact.

Holycross is being held in jail on over $800,000 bail on attempted murder, arson, theft, manufacture of a destructive device and other charges.