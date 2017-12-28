Flood watch issued

A flood watch beginning at 10 p.m. tonight, issued by the Portland office of the National Weather Service, extends through 10 p.m. Friday, as heavy rains pound the region.

New rainfall totals of between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible today, and up to a half inch possible tonight. Friday is expected to be wet, windy and relatively warm, with up to three quarters of an inch of rain possible.

A dry December so far has rivers starting at low levels, but that could change. As of Thursday afternoon, rivers predicted to reach flood stage did not include the Yamhill or Willamette. However, the weather service noted that residents throughout northwest Oregon and southwest Washington should keep a close eye on the forecasts, and be alert for further warnings.

The region is expected to begin drying out on Saturday, with temperatures dropping back to the 30s and 40s, after today's brief warming.

There is a slight chance of showers predicted for New Year's Day, followed by a mostly sunny day with a high of 43.