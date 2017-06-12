Flag Day program Wednesday

CARLTON -- In honor of Flag Day, June 14, the Carlton American Legion Hall will host a historical flag presentation and flag retirement ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The event will start with an American Legion Boys’ State program about the history of the flag. Student scholarship winners will assist.

Musical accompaniment will be provided by Gus Pappelis on piano, Larry Cornelius on guitar, Dan Thompson on bass, Eric Van Otten on drums, Mark Williams on trumpet, Eric Moline on trombone, Duane Bond on sax and Colleen Johnson on flute and vocals.

A flag retirement ceremony will follow.

Flags that have reached the end of their lifespan can be submitted for retirement at the event Wednesday night. Information about where and when the flag was flown should be included.

The Legion Hall is located on East Main Street across from Carlton City Hall. For more information, call 503-547-3599 or 971-241-9828.