By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • October 10, 2016 Tweet

Five vie for three seats in Dayton

Ballots will begin arriving in voters’ mailboxes Oct. 21. They must be returned to the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office by 8 election night.

Incumbents John Collings, Annette Frank and Trini Marquez filed for election to new four-year terms.

They are challenged on an at-large basis by Katheryn “Kitty” Brown and Nicole “Nikki” McGraw. The top three vote-getters will be seated.

Brown, who has lived in Dayton for 18 years, said she is running “because I want to continue helping.”

Dayton’s top issue, she said, is a lack of communication. She said she would like to enlist young people to help spread information.

She wants to address reckless driving in town as well. She would like to attract a grocery store and increase use of the Mary Gilkey City Library.

Brown has served as a library volunteer for many years, and has been involved with reading programs at the library and grade school. She has served on the city budget committee and planning commission, and helped Dayton land a Drug-free Community Grant.

“I have a unique combination of experiences,” said Brown, who holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Armstrong College. “I want to use that to help in any way I can.”

Brown said moving to Dayton was “the best thing that could have happened” to her, as it’s the first place she’s been able to truly call home.

“I love it here,” she said. “We have a small community ... of fighters.

“People love each other and work together. We must keep that spirit.”

McGraw also boasts budget committee service. An administrative assistant with the Oregon State Police, she holds a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Western Oregon University.

She lived in Dayton several years ago, then moved away. She and her husband returned three years ago to raise their family.

“I love the close-knit community, as well as the extraordinary education the school district provides,” she said. “Community members have huge hearts and come together to help each other out in making sure our family and friends are safe, our historic charm is preserved and our community is engaged in growing.”

McGraw said Dayton needs to work on “maintaining expansion and growth.” The town has been successful in growing with the wine industry and attracting in tourists to taste wine, dine and shop, and it has drawn potential new citizens, creating a need for more housing, she said.

“Being able to work with developers and expand our city square miles would accommodate the growth that is desired by future resididents,” she said.

Collins, currently serving as council president, is seeking a second term because he wants to continue to contribute to his community. Serving on the council is important, rewarding and satisfying work, he said.

A doctor of chiropracty, he has operated a holistic practice in Newberg since 1999. Before entering the chiropractic field, he graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and spent eight years as a marine engineer.

Collins and his wife moved to Dayton in 2007 because they liked the direction things were moving in the city and county.

“We saw lots of pride in the community,” he said. “We liked what was happening with small-scale farming, organic farming and community-supported agriculture. We believed the wine industry was going to drive a new era of strong economic growth.”

They also appreciate Dayton’s location and its classic layout around historic Courthouse Square Park. People know each other and the community is safe, relaxed and peaceful, he said.

In Dayton, Collins said, “I developed an interest in downtown revitalization and rural community revitalization.” He helped found the nonprofit Dayton Community Development Association and served as the first president of its board, he noted.

His biggest concerns, as a councilor, include the wastewater treatment system, which is at maximum capacity; Dayton’s other physical infrastructure; and “facilitating smart, sustainable growth while maintaining an authentic, historic, rural community aesthetic.”

Collins believes Dayton needs to adjust its urban growth boundary; continue to develop recreational trails, sidewalks and bike lanes; attract additional and more diverse businesses; and engage the Hispanic community to a greater extent. He also wants to establish a civic leadership academy so local citizens can quickly learn about their town.

Frank has served on the city planning commission, police services task force and Dayton Harvest Festival Committee. A resident for more than 16 years, she was first appointed to the council, then elected.

She is seeking another term “because I feel a great sense of community for Dayton, enjoy serving and being able to represent this great community that is really more like an extended family.”

She holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from Linfield College. She also has served on the Greater Yamhill Watershed Council.

She said the top issues facing Dayton are maintaining and improving infrastructure, especially water and sewer services, but also sidewalks, streets and parks; ensuring sure Dayton continues growth, maintains diversity, boosts local products and creates jobs; and keeping police services viable and affordable.

Frank would like to see Dayton keep its “Mayberry feel” and safety, while developing a “21st century edge.”

“Dayton is an amazing community with many talented people and ideas,” she said. “We need to listen to the community and remember they should come first before tourists and passing trends.”

Marquez, also seeking another term, has been very active in the community. She has served on the Dayton Community Development Association, among other groups.

A Dayton resident since 1978, she also has been active in Iglesia San Martin de Porres and served as president of San Martin’s Hispanic Council. In 2010, she was involved in efforts to keep the Catholic mission in Dayton, even traveling to the Vatican to file an official appeal with the Congregation for the Clergy.

She also has performed at local festivals as part of a dance troupe.