By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • October 13, 2016

Five chasing three seats in Carlton

Scott Carl, Brian Rake and Carey Rhoads are seeking to retain their seats in the face of challenges from Carol Fredrick and Amy Wilder.

The Yamhill County Clerk’s Office plans to mail ballots Oct. 20. Voters must return ballots by 8 election night.

Wilder, who has lived in Carlton six years, said she’s running because, “I feel strongly that it is my responsibility as a citizen to be informed and engaged with the local government, and I think the time is right for me to become even more involved.”

The council has several members who have served for many years. While she appreciates their service, she said, “Carlton’s population has changed a great deal ... I feel I can bring a fresh, more inclusive voice to the council,” on representing “the full spectrum of Carlton residents.”

Her top concerns include water, streets and sidewalks. Repairing and improving Carlton’s infrastructure will take “responsible decision-making to ensure we’re not creating more headaches for future citizens,” she said.

She wants to make sure there is strong communication between the city and its citizens. She said she also is concerned about quality-of-life issues such as housing, economic development and recreation.

“I love the fantastic quality of life we enjoy here, and a real sense of community,” she said. “I’ve met so many creative, passionate, talented people who are eager to help one another and to help this city continue to thrive.

Wilder holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in educational psychology with an emphasis on statistics. She works for a Los Angeles-based company that conducts marketing analysis for Fortune 500 companies.

She helped her wife, Lynnette Shaw, open Republic of Jam in 2012. She is involved in the Carlton Business Association, and is an active volunteer with Carlton Crush, National Night Out and other events. She also has volunteered with Willamette Shakespeare.

Fredrick, an attorney, moved to Carlton in 1994. She is originally from Sitka, Alaska, where she graduated from high school.

She came to Oregon to study at Reed College, then earned a law degree at Lewis and Clark College. She maintains a law practice in McMinnville and has seen service as a pro-tem judge.

Fredrick said she loves living in Carlton. “Everyone knows you and is so friendly,” she said. “I feel a strong sense of community here.”

She said she and her husband, Terry, settled here because they could see Carlton’s potential. They planted a vineyard and opened the Stone Griffon tasting room.

Fredrick has been involved with numerous boards, committees and volunteer organizations. She is past president and secretary of the Carlton Business Association and worked on the Carlton Pool Committee, among other things.

She also is on the board of Yamhill County CASA, the county Local Public Safety Coordinating Council and other organizations.

She said she is running for council because she thinks it’s time for new faces and new ideas. “I think I can add a different perspective,” she said.

Her top issues include water, infrastructure and managing smart growth, “all of which are tied together.”

Rake is seeking a second term because, “I enjoy being able to give back by serving on the council.”

He grew up in Carlton, where his dad was public works director. His mother still lives in the family home.

“I love Carlton!” he said. “My family has been in Carlton for 100 years and has history here.”

After living elsewhere for a few years, Rake and his wife returned in 2009 to open the Carlton Coffee Company. He has worked in business management for other companies as well.

He was on the volunteer fire department in the early 1980s. Over the years, he has been involved in his church and in community events.

As a councilor, Rake said he wants to retain Carlton’s small-town feel and close connections among residents.

He would like to see more people attend and speak at council meetings. He would like to see citizens pull together to keep the community moving forward together.

“I would like to change the ‘us vs. them’ mentality,” he said. “It’s important that we not take an ‘either/or’ approach to city government, but instead an inclusive approach.”

Rake, who also serves on the VisitCarlton tourism committee, said he thinks the current city council does a great job “of listening, debating and problem-solving together to come up with the best solutions for our city.”

Carl, who has been on the council for all but one 18-month span since 2000, said he is seeking re-election because, “I feel drawn to serve my community.”

He said, “I believe Carlton is genuinely looking out for its citizens. I enjoy being part of that process and bringing the voice of our community to the council.”

Carl grew up on a small farm outside Carlton, then moved to Yamhill and went on to graduate from Yamhill-Carlton High School. He returned to Carlton in the early 1980s.

A professional photographer, he has operated a business in town for many years. He also has been active with community events, such as National Night Out and Fun Days.

“I love this town!” he said. “There is genuine caring. We care about out kids, our schools, pretty much everything. I truly do love my community and want to do my best to make sure we all feel the same way.”

He believes Carlton’s top issues include maintaining its water source and finding additional sources for the future. The city also needs to repair, maintain and upgrade its infrastructure, including the water, street and sewer systems.

He would like to see better communication within the community as well.

Rhoads was appointed to the council in 2006 to fill out the last two years of a term. He first won election to a full term in 2008, saying he wanted to continue to be involved because he loves his community and its residents. He was re-elected in 2012.

A 20-year Carlton resident, he works as a sign electrician for Ramsey Signs. He’s been an electrician for 30 years.

He graduated from Ferndale High School and went through the Oregon apprentice program to gain his electrician’s license. He continues his education through the Oregon/Washington National Electrical Contractors Association.