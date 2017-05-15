Firefighters respond to McMinnville residence

McMinnville firefighters responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a structure fire at 908 N.E. Cowls Street. Smoke, reportedly caused by a chimney fire, had filled the attic of the residence, which was evacuated. Flames were also seen by responding units.

Police responded to handle traffic control. Several streets in the area were closed down. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

In addition to McMinnville, the Amity Fire District also responded. The Lafayette Fire Department was asked to cover the McMinnville station.

By about 10:30, firefighters reported the incident was under control and they were starting to ventilate the house.