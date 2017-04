Firefighters battle house fire in Sheridan

Submitted photos##Sheridan firefighters quickly brought a house fire under control Wednesday evening.

SHERIDAN -- Firefighters battled a house fire in the 200 block of North Bridge Street Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. and under control by about 6:36, the Sheridan Fire Department reported. No one was injured.

]Firefighters rescued a cat from the second story of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.