Fire heavily damages McMinnville duplex, one injured

A two-alarm fire Saturday afternoon at the Rhoda Anne Apartments, 2302 N.E. Evans St., injured one resident and displaced 10 adults and two children.

McMinnville firefighters responded to the complex about 4 p.m. An adult female was transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Other residents escaped unharmed.

The fire was contained to a single story duplex. One unit sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. An adjacent unit suffered smoke and structural damage.

The cause is under investigation and a damage estimate is unknown.

The American Red Cross Cascades Region is assisting those who were displaced with temporary housing, food, clothing, comfort kids, information about recovery services and health and mental health services.

See Tuesday's print edition for additional details.