Photo courtesy Sheridan Fire District##This is all that remains of a barn on DeJong Road in rural Sheridan that was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning.

Fire destroys Sheridan barn and contents

SHERIDAN - A 100-by-100-foot barn containing farm equipment was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded about 3:30 a.m. to 7555 DeJong Road on on a reported barn fire, according to Sheridan Fire District spokesperson Wesley Rolfson. The structure was fully involved.

Crews focused their efforts on controlling the fire and protecting a nearby residence and outbuildings, Rolfson said. No surrounding structures were damaged. Firefighters remained on scene during the morning to extinguish hot spots.

Damage to the barn and contents was estimated between $30,000 and $50,000. The Yamhill County Fire Investigation Team is working to determine a cause.

Assisting Sheridan firefighters were crews from Amity, McMinnville and Willamina. Sheridan's auxiliary unit supplied food and refreshments to the crews.