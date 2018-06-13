Fire destroys rural Willamina home; two residents unaccounted for

Rockne Roll/News-Register##Investigators work at the scene of an early Wednesday morning fire on Tenbush Lane in rural Willamina.

WILLAMINA - Firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to a fully-involved residential fire northwest of Willamina in the 38000 block of Tenbush Lane, a few miles from town.

An adult was outside the residence when the Yamhill Communications Agency began dispatching West Valley Fire District units. That individual was transported to a hospital, according to fire district spokesperson Carolyn Watt.

Two people are unaccounted for, Watt said. The blaze was intense and firefighters were unable to immediately access the structure.

She indicated this is a "probable fatal" fire.

Explosions were heard and out-buildings were nearby but not in danger, according to YCOM radio traffic. At about 3:30, A firefighter reported the entire structure had collapsed and work was continuing to extinguish the blaze. That effort was completed a short time later.

Names of the residents were not immediately released. The three bedroom/one bathroom home was built in 1940, according to the Yamhill County Assessor office. It was located off the road at the end of a gravel driveway.

By late -afternoon Wednesday, Watt said she had no additional information to release, as the fire remains under investigation.

Members of the Yamhill County Fire Investigation Team and the Oregon State Fire Marshal were still on scene. The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office is also involved in the investigation.

Personnel from multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist the West Valley district.

More information will be posted when it's available.