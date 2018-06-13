June 13, 2018 Tweet

Fire destroys rural Willamina home

WILLAMINA - Firefighters responded shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday to a fully-involved residential fire northwest of Willamina in the 38000 block of Tenbush Lane.

An adult female was outside the residence when the Yamhill Communications Agency began dispatching West Valley Fire District units. However, she indicated she believed there was an adult male still inside. Firefighters were unable to immediately access the structure.

Explosions were heard and out-buildings were nearby but not in danger, according to radio traffic. At about 3:30, A firefighter reported that the entire structure had collapsed and work was continuing to extinguish the blaze. That work was completed a short time later.

Units from multiple districts, including Sheridan, responded. A state Fire Marshal was also en route to the scene.

More information will be posted when it's available. See Friday's print edition, too.