Fire damages McMinnville home

A fire caused about $40,000 damage to a McMinnville home last Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the residence at 910 N.E. Fourth St. shortly before 8 a.m., according to McMinnville Fire Marshal/Assistant Chief Debbie McDermott.

They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof. The occupants had evacuated.

The crew located fire in the attic, and the blaze was contained to that area of the home.

Five pieces of equiment and 20 personnel responded. They cleared the scene about 11:30.

Cause of the fire was an electrical failure in the ceiling, McDermott said.

The residence did not have a working smoke detector. The fire department reminds residents that detectors save lives. Officials recommend residents have working detectors in the home, maintain and test them regularly.