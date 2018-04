Fifth Street reopens following crash

Rockne Roll/News-Register## McMinnville Fire Department medics extract an injured patient from a vehicle at the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Northeast Fifth Street in front of the Yamhill County Courthouse.

Northeast Fifth Street between Evans and Galloway streets, -- and Ford Street between fourth and fifth streets - has reopened following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The wreck occurred about 10:15. The extent of any injuries was not immediately available. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.